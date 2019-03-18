Five-time PGA TOUR winner and current world No. 6 player Bryson DeChambeau will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed in January at Dallas National Golf Club, the former U.S. Amateur winner and NCAA (individual) national champion will address several subjects, including:

Recounting the United States’ defeat at the 2018 Ryder Cup (his first appearance), and takeaways from being paired with Tiger Woods.

Reflecting on success at the junior level, and earning validation on TOUR by winning at an early stage of his professional career.

Discussing his cerebral approach to the sport, and whether it ever hinders his game.

Feherty also puts DeChambeau to the test by challenging him to a physics quiz, and receives a demonstration on the scientific reasoning to always leave the flagstick in.

Upcoming guests on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET) include:

Tony Finau (March 25) – PGA TOUR winner, and No. 14 in the world.

Carson Daly (April 1) – Emmy Award-winning producer and television host.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.