Callaway staff bags for Open Championship designed by local student

The world’s best often show up to major championships with unique staff bags created for just that event, and there will be some special Callaway bags at this week’s Open Championship.

Callaway and St. Andrews have had a strong partnership for more than a decade, and they’ve teamed up to create staff bags for The Open that are unique and special to the area. Even more unique is the way they’re going about choosing the design for the bags.

Artists from two local schools, Madras College and St. Leonard's School, were commissioned by Callaway and St. Andrews to design a St. Andrews inspired golf bag that would be used by Callaway staff professionals at The Open.

Sixty-five designs were submitted, from which 10 finalists were selected by people from Callaway and St. Andrews who have special links to the famous town.

The winning bag, which was revealed Monday at St. Andrews, was designed by 17-year-old Iona Turner. Callaway professionals will carry that bag this week at St. Andrews, but the other nine designs will get their time in the limelight, as well.

All 10 bags will remain on display throughout St. Andrews for the week and will be auctioned off on July 19, with proceeds going to CHAS (Children's Hospices across Scotland) and Scottish Sports Futures (Changing Lives through Sport).

You can see which players will be carrying the St. Andrews inspired bag this week, as well as many of their reactions, here.