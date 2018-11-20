A breakout fall for Cameron Champ will include one more tournament before the calendar flips to 2019.

The long-hitting Champ has been added to the 24-person field for the QBE Shootout, replacing Kevin Chappell who withdrew because of injury. Champ will take Chappell's spot as teammate for Kevin Kisner in the 54-hole team event.

Champ has wasted little time in getting his rookie season off the ground, winning for the first time at the Sanderson Farms Championship and then adding two more top-10 finishes at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and RSM Classic. Ranked outside the top 1000 in the world at the start of the year, Champ is up to 97th following his sixth-place showing at Sea Island.

Champ and Kisner will join a field in Naples, Fla., that will also include defending champs Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair, a long-hitting pair in Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau, as well as last week's winner, Charles Howell III, paired with former world No. 1 Luke Donald.

The Dec. 7-9 event will feature one round of scramble, one round of modified alternate shot and one round of fourball.