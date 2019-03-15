PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Cameron Champ’s rough start to 2019 got even worse Friday when he withdrew midway through his second round at The Players becuase of a back injury.

Champ opened with 78 and was 2 over par through eight holes Friday when he pulled out. He had battled back injuries while at Texas A&M.

Champ tweeted later that he was dealing with tightness and spasms in his back and decided against playing through it.





The big-hitting Tour rookie turned heads last fall when he won the opposite-field event at the Sanderson Farms and added two other top-10s, but Champ has been unable to carry over that form into the new year – he’s failed to post a single top-25 in seven full-field starts, including a missed cut last week at Bay Hill when he opened with 81.

Champ’s manager, Chris Armstrong of Wasserman, said that Champ's withdrawal was merely precautionary and that "taking care of the inflammation and rest should get him back to form over the next couple of weeks."