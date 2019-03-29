Emmy Award-winning producer and television host Carson Daly will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday (April 1) at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed last month in Santa Monica, Calif., the two discuss several subjects, including:

Daly’s special bond with his step-father, and how it led him to golf.

His sentimental ties to Riviera Country Club, and summers spent caddying there.

Mental health, and its effects on their own respective careers in television.

Recounting his win at the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, teaming with Ken Duke.

Recalling junior golf days in Southern California competing against Tiger Woods.

The success of The Voice on NBC, and Daly’s involvement from the beginning.

Reflecting on the influence of his radio internship working for Jimmy Kimmel, and later on receiving the hosting role on MTV’s Total Request Live series.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.