Closing 59 means Korn Ferry Tour player will keep card – and maybe more

Shooting 59 is impressive no matter the circumstances, but for David Kocher, his sub-60 score couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 27-year-old Maryland product fired a 12-under 59 Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open, a performance that vaulted him to a runner-up finish, two shots behind winner Chan Kim, and clinched at least his KFT card for next season – and could lead to him securing his PGA Tour card.

Kocher rattled off seven straight birdies, starting at the par-5 second at Hillcrest Country Club and turned in 7-under 29. He then added three back-nine birdies, including at the par-4 18th hole, and an eagle at the par-5 16th hole.

Kocher’s runner-up, his second top-5 not only of the season but also his last three starts, moved him from No. 82 in points – the top 75 retain full KFT status for the following season – to No. 43. With three Finals events left, he is now just 13 spots away from the top 30, which would come with a PGA Tour card for 2024.

After turning pro in 2018, Kocher earned his KFT card for the first time in 2020 and has kept it each season since.

