Corey Conners had one of the more wild final rounds in recent memory Sunday at the Valero Texas Open.

Four birdies in his first five holes, the Monday-qualifier then bogeyed his next four holes. Have no fear, though, as Conners would card six birdies on his back nine.

His wife, Malory, could hardly believe what she was seeing from her husband.

Conners' back-nine charge vaulted him back into the lead down the stretch, and he earned his first win on the PGA Tour, a two-shot victory over Charley Hoffman. Now, with the win, Conners snags the final invite to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Not bad for a guy who was won a 6-for-1 playoff just to get into the Texas Open field.