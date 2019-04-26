Cut Line: Anthony Kim sighting and time to see a new Zurich course

In this week’s edition Tiger Woods expands his global reach by adding a fall event in Japan to his schedule, a few Presidents Cup International team stars look to add accountability to their team room and Zurich Classic officials fail to see the added value of a much-needed venue change.

Made Cut

Globetrotting. Tiger Woods announced this week he would be playing the Zozo Championship later this fall in Japan. Although it will be his first appearance in a wraparound event, the timing seems to work in Woods’ favor.

Woods is scheduled to play an exhibition match in Asia this fall as part of a content agreement with GolfTV and his manager told ESPN.com earlier this month the likely destination for that match would be Japan.

Adding a wraparound event makes since with the Tour’s expanded fall schedule that now includes 11 events, but it will create a busy offseason for Woods, who will also host the Hero World Challenge in December followed by a flight to Australia for the Presidents Cup.

Having Woods participate in events like the Zozo Championship is always encouraging but the best takeaway to this week’s news is that the 15-time major champion is showing no signs of slowing down.

Now on the tee. Since transitioning to a team event in 2017, the Zurich Classic continues to shine as the Tour’s most improved event and the addition of walk-up music has only fueled that resurgence.

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X is the week’s most popular option with four teams using the tune as their walk-up song. Points for creativity have to go to Australia’s Jason Day and Adam Scott’s choice of “Suicide Blonde” by INXS as well as Roberto Castro and Cameron Tringale’s selection of “Born On The Bayou” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

They aren’t all winners, however.

Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz’s choice of “Ground Theme” by Super Mario Bros. Music (yep, they went with the Super Mario Bros. song) was curious and although he’s normally on the cutting edge of all things cool, Tommy Fleetwood [with partner Sergio Garcia] went with “Radio Gaga” by Queen. It’s a fine song, just not sure it’s walk-up worthy.

Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)

Missing Anthony Kim. Every couple of years he surfaces in the most unusual of places like professional golf’s version of Big Foot. This time it was a trendy breakfast spot in West Hollywood, Calif., called Toast.

According to a report on Golf.com, the three-time PGA Tour winner was approachable and relaxed, telling a fan who asked about his game, “um . . . non-existent.”

Kim played his last Tour event seven years ago next week when he withdrew from the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship following an opening 74. Since then it’s been just the occasional sighting and speculation about why he opted for early retirement.

Kim, who played just five full seasons on Tour, captivates the golf world like no one else. There have been great players who have faded into obscurity, but none held the fascination of Kim.

“I miss Anthony Kim. The Tour was a better place with him in it. He was exciting,” Rory McIlroy said earlier this month when asked about Kim.

We all miss Anthony Kim.

Cup mea culpa. International Presidents Cup captain Ernie Els orchestrated a first-of-its-kind opportunity for his team this week at the Zurich Classic, pairing as many of his potential players for this year’s matches together as he could at TPC Louisiana.

What Els probably didn’t count on was some soul searching by one of his stars.

“It's disappointing for me to sit there and know that I can do better, and I should be doing better,” Day said.

To be fair, other than Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen the International team hasn't had much to cheer about in recent matches, but if Els and Co. are going to have any chance in December at Royal Melbourne they will need more from Day, who is 5-11-4 in four Presidents Cup starts, including a particularly poor effort in the last matches when he went 0-3-1 in the team sessions.

Missed Cut

Renovation or relocation. Officials at TPC Louisiana explained this week that the layout is due for $6 million facelift following this week’s Zurich Classic, which includes acres of re-grassing and reconditioning of the course’s pot bunkers.

But if playing conditions are less than stellar for this week’s event the real issues at TPC Louisiana go well beyond the need for new grass. The layout has always been geographically undesirable for players and fans who largely have to commute from the other side of the Mississippi River.

This would be less of an issue if there wasn’t a viable alternative but the redesigned South Course at City Park, which is located in the heart of New Orleans just a short drive from the French Quarter, has everything the tournament could want – plenty of space, a championship-quality course and, most importantly, location, location, location.

“We're always going to look at options, but like I've said a number of times, we're very happy with where we are [at TPC Louisiana],” tournament director Steve Worthy said. “The logistics are outstanding. The golf course continues to work. … I don't know that I would say a move is imminent in any case. We like it here. We've got the contract with Zurich now through 2026, and I would plan on us being here for the long term.”

TPC Louisiana is a fine course but the Zurich Classic doesn’t need a renovation, it needs a relocation.