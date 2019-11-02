Spectacular sandy sparks late turnaround for Schauffele in Shanghai

Getty Images

Battling the flu this week in Shanghai, Xander Schauffele appeared in danger on falling off the pace Saturday at the WGC-HSBC Champions before a furious finish put him in position to potentially defend his title Sunday.

Just 1 under on his round through 15 holes and 2 over through his last 12, Schauffele was stalled and appeared in danger of throwing away a birdie opportunity at the 288-yard, par-4 16th when his tee shot found the fairway bunker.

But it was this approach from 98 yards that sparked a late turnaround.

He followed with a lengthy make at the par-3 17th and one more circle at the par-5 18th to finish birdie-birdie-birdie, sign for a 4-under 68, and position himself just two behind solo leader Rory McIlroy through 54 holes.

The winner last year in a playoff over Tony Finau, Schauffele now looks to become the first player to successfully defend at the HSBC-Champions in its 14-year history.

