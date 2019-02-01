Archie Bradley, reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks, has become something of a fixture in the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am. If only his golf bag was, too.

Bradley took to social media Tuesday to announce that his clubs had been stolen at TPC Scottsdale.

The next day, he *thought* he found them for sale online, but it turns out, that wasn’t the case. It was a "joke."

He still hasn't found his original set of clubs, but the good news in all of this, as Bradley posted on Twitter, is that "bad news travels fast,” and PXG has already sent him a brand new set to replace his stolen clubs.

We’d lose our clubs to get a new set of PXGs too, Archie. *wink wink*