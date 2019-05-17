Most guys in their 70s would be ecstatic to shoot their age. Donald Trump is not most men.

Perhaps he got a hot tip from Tiger Woods during his recent trip to the White House ... or maybe he took a few gimmes while the ball was still rolling ... whatever the case, the President of the United States claims to have carded the round of his life last month - a 68(!) - as first pointed out by sportswriter Leif Skodnick.

Even more impressive still, the under-par round is the first score Trump has posted to the GHIN handicap tracking system since his last outing - a 96 in October 2018. For those keeping score at home that's a 28-stroke difference.

While the official USGA handicapping system doesn't give exact dates or courses, a quick look at Trump's page reveals it's the only sub-70 round the 1.8-handicapper has ever posted.

The beauty of sports is the ever-present chance - no matter how slim - of a comeback.

So forget the 2017 New England Patriots winning the Super Bowl after being down 28-3 ... the 2004 Boston Red Sox winning the ALCS from down 3-0 in the series ... the "Miracle on Ice" U.S. hockey team beating the Russians after losing to them 10-3 a couple weeks earlier ... [insert whatever epic sports comeback you want here] - Trump going 96-68 proves once and for all why everyone tunes in to a big-time sporting event.

Anything is possible.