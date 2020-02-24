Dustin Johnson, Gary Player, Landon Donovan Highlight New Season of 'My Daily Routine'

An insider’s look into the daily routines of some of the world’s most intriguing personalities continues today when GOLFPASS debuts its new season of My Daily Routine, beginning with former World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson.

Rising to the top of the World Golf Rankings in 2017 – a place where he stayed for 64 consecutive weeks – Johnson remains in the top echelon of the world’s best golfers, with 20 career wins on the PGA TOUR and a major championship victory at the 2016 U.S. Open. Johnson also is engaged to Paulina Gretzky, daughter of “The Great One,” NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. In his episode, Johnson takes viewers through his daily practice regimen, nutritional routines and nightly rituals that help him with rest and recovery.

Other personalities featured in the new season of My Daily Routine include golfers Jason Day, Gerina Piller and legend Gary Player; former U.S. Soccer National Team and MLS star Landon Donovan; and members of the American country music group Old Dominion. A new episode featuring GOLFPASS co-founder and current World No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy also will debut in 2020.

My Daily Routine is an original GOLFPASS digital series where top golfers, athletes, entertainers and acclaimed business professionals showcase the daily rituals that keep them sharp and on their games. Daily diaries from personalities in the series’ first season include McIlroy; pro soccer superstar Wayne Rooney; multi-platinum selling country music artist Justin Moore; 2018 World Long Drive Champion Maurice Allen; actor and star of NBC’s The Blacklist Hisham Tawfiq, and more.

