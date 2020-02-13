Emmy-Nominated GOLF Channel Original Series 'Feherty' Returns for 10th Season; Premieres Monday, Feb. 24

GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance® returns for a 10th season, premiering Monday, Feb. 24. David Feherty – a two-time Emmy-nominated host of the self-titled series – will welcome Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open champion and silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, for the season premiere episode.

“I can’t believe the show has gone as long as it has, and that I still have people left to interview,” said Feherty. “It’s a wonder that I’ve managed to con 10 seasons worth of guests into sitting next to me for an extended period. It’s also somewhat alarming that the bar for what is considered good television remains just high enough for me to crawl underneath it.”

In addition to Stenson, the initial run of guests (airing Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET) will include fellow major champions Gary Woodland and Suzann Pettersen, along with ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt and financial executive Charles Schwab:

Feb. 24 Henrik Stenson

March 2 Scott Van Pelt

March 16 Gary Woodland

March 23 Charles Schwab

March 30 Suzann Pettersen

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and has welcomed nearly 140 guests since the show’s inaugural episode. The 10th season of Feherty has 15 episodes slated to air in 2020.

Farmers Insurance® returns as the series’ presenting sponsor for the fourth consecutive season. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.