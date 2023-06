The final round of the 123rd U.S. Open will be contested Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California. NBC will have coverage, beginning at noon ET, with Peacock showcasing featured groups, featured holes and U.S. Open All Access (click here for streams and times).

Here's a look at tee times and pairings (all times ET; a = amateur):

11:23 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa

11:34 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Jacob Solomon

11:45 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

11:56 a.m. – Ben Carr (a), David Puig

12:07 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

12:18 p.m. – Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

12:29 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Mackenzie Hughes

12:40 p.m. – Yuto Katsuragawa, Gordon Sargent (a)

12:51 p.m. – Jordan Smith, Sam Bennett

1:07 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Sebastian Munoz

1:18 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Sahith Theegala

1:29 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Austin Eckroat

1:40 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Sergio Garcia

1:51 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Tommy Fleetwood

2:02 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Dylan Wu

2:13 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

2:24 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Patrick Rodgers

2:35 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Brian Harman

2:51 p.m. – Justin Suh, Eric Cole

3:02 p.m. – Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

3:13 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

3:24 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

3:35 p.m. – Cameron Young, Russell Henley

3:46 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Tony Finau

3:57 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:08 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, Patrick Cantlay

4:19 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

4:35 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Smith

4:46 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:57 p.m. – Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele

5:08 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Harris English

5:19 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

5:30 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark