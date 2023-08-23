Final U.S. Solheim Cup spots on the line at CPKC Women's Open

The Solheim Cup is right around the corner, and soon we’ll know which 12 players will be suiting up for the United States in Spain.

Captain Stacy Lewis’ team will be finalized after this week’s CPKC Women’s Open, which takes place in Vancouver, Canada.

The top seven players from the Solheim Cup points list will qualify for the team, as well as the two highest-ranked players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings who are outside the top seven. The remaining three spots will be Lewis’ captain’s picks.

Four of the nine automatic qualifiers are already locked in: Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Megan Khang. Vu has three wins on the season, including the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open, while Corpuz also captured her first major title in 2023 at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Her victory across the pond sent Vu to world No. 1 for the first time in her career.

Rounding out the top 7 in Solheim Cup points headed into the week are Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson. Although that seemingly puts Thompson on the bubble, she’s in a comfortable position due to her world ranking of 21st, which is fourth-highest among all Americans.

Just behind Thompson in the Solheim standings are Andrea Lee and Ally Ewing, both of whom are in the field this week in Vancouver. Alison Lee comes in at 10th on the list, but she’s well back of Ewing in terms of points.

The two players outside the top 7 who would currently qualify for the team based on their world ranking are Rose Zhang and Angel Yin, who are ranked 31 and 32, respectively. However, if Thompson were to fall out of the top 7 after this week’s event, that would knock the lower-ranked player of Zhang and Yin out of the automatic qualifiers.

Players vying for a pick from Lewis include the aforementioned players on the bubble, as well as some others hoping to impress one final time before the team is set.

Cheyenne Knight, Ryan O’Toole, Jessica Korda and Marina Alex all sit inside the top 15 in Solheim Cup points and could use a big week to vault up the standings and impress the captain.