Finalists Set for "Tennessee Big Shots", Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET

World Long Drive stages its fifth tour event of the season with the Tennessee Big Shots benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital, airing live at 6 p.m. ET this evening on GOLF Channel and on Sky Sports Golf. Featuring eight men and four women, the competition will present the final opportunity for the longest hitters in the world of golf to earn momentum leading into the season-culminating World Long Drive Championship in three weeks.

The Open (men’s) Division quarterfinalists will include six of the top-10 ranked hitters in the world: No. 1 Kyle Berkshire (Orlando, Fla.), No. 4 Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.), No. 5 Tim Burke (Orlando, Fla.), No. 7 Justin Moose (Columbia, S.C.), No. 8 Martin Borgmeier (Munich, Germany) and No. 10 Jeff Gavin (Hamilton, Ont., Canada). The Women’s Division is led by defending (and three-time) world champion Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand), the current No. 1 hitter in the women’s rankings and winner of three of the first four tour events in 2019. Meti will be joined by No. 3 Chloe Garner (Somerset West, South Africa), No. 4 Alexis Belton (Ruston, La.) and No. 6 Heather Lynne Manfredda (St. Augustine, Fla.) during tonight’s live telecast.

WOMEN’S DIVISION SEMIFINAL MATCHES:

(1) Phillis Meti (Auckland, New Zealand) vs. (3) Chloe Garner (Somerset West, South Africa)

(4) Alexis Belton (Ruston, La.) vs. (6) Heather Lynn Manfredda (St. Augustine, Fla.)

OPEN DIVISION QUARTERFINAL MATCHES:

(1) Kyle Berkshire (Orlando, Fla.) vs. (7) Justin Moose (Columbia, S.C.)

(4) Justin James (Jacksonville, Fla.) vs. (17) James Tait (London, England)

(8) Martin Borgmeier (Munich, Germany) vs. (13) Ryan Reisbeck (Layton, Utah)

(5) Tim Burke (Orlando, Fla.) vs. (10) Jeff Gavin (Hamilton, Ont., Canada)

EVENT TO INCORPORATE “PLAY YELLOW” CAMPAIGN: In support of Niswonger Children’s Hospital – which is the only children’s hospital in the Appalachian Highlands region – the Tennessee Big Shots will adopt the “Play Yellow” campaign, with unique integrations being incorporated into the live telecast. First introduced by World Golf Hall of Fame member Jack Nicklaus in March, “Play Yellow” was established as a way for the golf community to provide support and fundraising efforts for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, of which Niswonger Children’s Hospital is a member.

A “Play Yellow Zone” will feature designated areas in the competition grid that will be painted yellow (380-400 yards: Open Division; 300-320 yards: Women’s Division), with a cumulative donation being presented to Niswonger Children’s Hospital for each drive coming to rest within those zones (ex: a 386-yard drive would equate to a $386 donation) in the name of the campaign. Other planned activations include Niswonger patient interaction on the hitting platform, along with yellow “thunder sticks” for those in attendance at the event.

The Tennessee Big Shots benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital concludes the summer stretch of the World Long Drive season, which will lead into the 44th World Long Drive Championship, airing Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 3-4 in primetime under the lights live on GOLF Channel. The season-culminating event (WinStar World Casino and Resort, Thackerville, Okla.) will feature the coveted world championship title belt, which will be on the line for the winner of the Open, Women’s and Masters (age 45+) Divisions. Presenting golf at its farthest, loudest, most-athletic and adrenaline-filled extreme, World Long Drive dates back to 1976, and brings together golf’s longest hitters from around the world.

COVERAGE & BROADCAST TEAM: World Long Drive events airing on GOLF Channel utilize six dedicated cameras, capturing all angles from the hitting platform and the landing grid, including a SuperMo camera as well as two crane cameras that track the ball in flight once it leaves the hitter’s clubface. Telecasts also feature a custom graphics package suited to the exorbitant swing data typically generated by hitters, tracking club speed, ball speed and apex in real-time via Trackman. Trackman technology also provides viewers with a sense of ball flight, tracing the arc of each drive from the moment of impact.

Veteran sports broadcaster Jonathan Coachman will call play-by-play and be joined by Art Sellinger – World Long Drive pioneer and two-time world champion (1986. ’91), who will provide analysis. GOLF Channel’s Jerry Foltz will serve as a reporter, offering insight from the teeing platform and conducting interviews with hitters taking part in the competition.

DIGITAL & SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Fans can stay connected to the action surrounding World Long Drive by following @WorldLongDrive and @GOLFChannel on social media. GOLF Channel social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin also will be on-site contributing to the social conversation, and the live telecast will integrate social media-generated content via the hashtag, #WorldLongDrive. In addition to the latest video and highlights from on-site, WorldLongDrive.com will feature expanded editorial coverage and real-time scoring for the duration of the event. GOLF Channel Digital also will feature content leading up to and immediately following the event telecast.

2019 WORLD LONG DRIVE – TOUR EVENT SCHEDULE: