Four-time PGA Tour winner Gary Woodland joins "Feherty," Monday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Four-time PGA TOUR winner and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will join David Feherty on his self-titled original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, with the world premiere airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed in February in Lawrence, Kan., the interview covers a number of subjects, including:

Reflections as a first-time participant at the 2019 Presidents Cup, captained by Tiger Woods.

Recounting the memories from his victory last June at the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Detailing the transition going from a long hitter to a proven, well-rounded winner on TOUR.

Woodland’s emotional journey to becoming a father, and his perspective as a parent.

How Amy Bockerstette (collegiate golfer) has left a lasting impact on Woodland.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

The Emmy-nominated Feherty initially debuted in 2011, and Feherty himself has earned two Emmy-nominations for his role in the GOLF Channel original series (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host). Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films. In addition to the Feherty series on GOLF Channel, the audio from episode interviews are available on the David Feherty podcast, which is accessible on GOLF Channel Digital and other podcast providers.