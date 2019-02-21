Fred Couples kicks off Season Nine of "Feherty", Monday at 9 p.m. ET

World Golf Hall of Fame member – and 15-time PGA TOUR winner – Fred Couples will join David Feherty on the season premiere of GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, on Monday, February 25 at 9 p.m. ET. Part I of a two-part interview with Couples, the premiere will kick off the ninth season of the series that initially debuted in 2011, for which Feherty has earned two Emmy nominations (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host).

Filmed at Twin Dolphin Golf Club in Mexico – a new course that Couples designed – Part I of the episode will feature a wide range of topics, including:

Couples’ introduction to the game, picking the driving range at a par-3 course in Seattle.

Memories from collegiate golf days at the University of Houston, including years spent as a roommate of CBS Sports’ play-by-play host Jim Nantz.

Recalling the unorthodox circumstance that led to him turning professional.

Recounting his victory at the 1992 Masters, and the special moment afterward in Butler Cabin with Nantz.

Reflecting on his first time playing with Tiger Woods, in a practice round at the Masters.

Revisiting his two victories at THE PLAYERS Championship (1984, 1996).

Upcoming Guests on Feherty

Part II of Feherty’s interview with Couples will premiere the following Monday, March 4, at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. Other upcoming guests (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET) include:

Brooks Koepka (March 11) – Three-time major winner, and current No. 2 in the world

Bryson DeChambeau (March 18) – Five-time PGA TOUR winner, and No. 5 in the world

Tony Finau (March 25) – PGA TOUR winner, and No. 12 in the world

Described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “golf’s wisecracking, maverick interviewer,” by Esquire, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Fred Couples, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie.