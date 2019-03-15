Full third-round tee times for Moving Day at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will head off in the final pairing at The Players.
They’ll tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET Saturday at TPC Sawgrass. They’re at 12-under 132, three shots clear of the field.
Four players are tied for third, with Ian Poulter and Jim Furyk going off in the penultimate pairing, at 2:30 p.m. Brian Harman and Abraham Ancer are also at 9 under.
Other featured pairings include:
• 2:10 p.m.: Jason Day and Kevin Kisner
• 1:10 p.m.: Adam Scott and Patrick Reed
• 12:30 p.m.: Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar
• 11 a.m.: Tiger Woods and Kevin Na
Third-round conditions are supposed to be breezier and cooler, with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Here are the full third-round tee times for Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass:
8:10AM ET: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
8:20AM: Brian Gay, Adam Long
8:30AM: Louis Oosthuizen, Chris Kirk
8:40AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
8:50AM: Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger
9:00AM: Branden Grace, Jason Dufner
9:10AM: Kelly Kraft, Ricky Werenski
9:20AM: Scott Piercy, Cameron Smith
9:30AM: Corey Conners, Matt Wallace
9:40AM: Emiliano Grillo, CT Pan
9:50AM: Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer
10:00AM: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor
10:10AM: Ollie Schniederjans, Seamus Power
10:20AM: Anirban Lahiri, Patton Kizzire
10:30AM: Tyler Duncan, Denny McCarthy
10:40AM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Moore
10:50AM: Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler
11:00AM: Tiger Woods, Kevin Na
11:10AM: Si Woo Kim, Brandt Snedeker
11:20AM: Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry
11:30AM: Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley
11:40AM: Joel Dahmen, Eddie Pepperell
11:50AM: Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge
12:00PM: Michael Thompson, Justin Rise
12:10PM: Tony Finay, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:20PM: Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer
12:30PM: Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
12:40PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel
12:50PM: Thorbjorn Olesen, Charles Howell III
1:00PM: Bud Cauley, Sung Kang
1:10PM: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott
1:20PM: Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley
1:30PM: Jon Rahm, Rory Sabbatini
1:40PM: Byeong Hun An, Dustin Johnson
1:50PM: Vaughn Taylor, JT Poston
2:00PM: Keith Mitchell, Luke List
2:10PM: Kevin Kisner, Jason Day
2:20PM: Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer
2:30PM: Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter
2:40PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy