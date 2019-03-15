Full third-round tee times for Moving Day at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood will head off in the final pairing at The Players.

They’ll tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET Saturday at TPC Sawgrass. They’re at 12-under 132, three shots clear of the field.

Four players are tied for third, with Ian Poulter and Jim Furyk going off in the penultimate pairing, at 2:30 p.m. Brian Harman and Abraham Ancer are also at 9 under.

Other featured pairings include:

• 2:10 p.m.: Jason Day and Kevin Kisner

• 1:10 p.m.: Adam Scott and Patrick Reed

• 12:30 p.m.: Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar

• 11 a.m.: Tiger Woods and Kevin Na

Third-round conditions are supposed to be breezier and cooler, with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Here are the full third-round tee times for Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass:

8:10AM ET: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

8:20AM: Brian Gay, Adam Long

8:30AM: Louis Oosthuizen, Chris Kirk

8:40AM: Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

8:50AM: Jimmy Walker, Daniel Berger

9:00AM: Branden Grace, Jason Dufner

9:10AM: Kelly Kraft, Ricky Werenski

9:20AM: Scott Piercy, Cameron Smith

9:30AM: Corey Conners, Matt Wallace

9:40AM: Emiliano Grillo, CT Pan

9:50AM: Francesco Molinari, Martin Trainer

10:00AM: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor

10:10AM: Ollie Schniederjans, Seamus Power

10:20AM: Anirban Lahiri, Patton Kizzire

10:30AM: Tyler Duncan, Denny McCarthy

10:40AM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Moore

10:50AM: Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler

11:00AM: Tiger Woods, Kevin Na

11:10AM: Si Woo Kim, Brandt Snedeker

11:20AM: Gary Woodland, Andrew Landry

11:30AM: Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley

11:40AM: Joel Dahmen, Eddie Pepperell

11:50AM: Brice Garnett, Tom Hoge

12:00PM: Michael Thompson, Justin Rise

12:10PM: Tony Finay, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:20PM: Webb Simpson, Martin Kaymer

12:30PM: Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar

12:40PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Billy Horschel

12:50PM: Thorbjorn Olesen, Charles Howell III

1:00PM: Bud Cauley, Sung Kang

1:10PM: Patrick Reed, Adam Scott

1:20PM: Russell Knox, Keegan Bradley

1:30PM: Jon Rahm, Rory Sabbatini

1:40PM: Byeong Hun An, Dustin Johnson

1:50PM: Vaughn Taylor, JT Poston

2:00PM: Keith Mitchell, Luke List

2:10PM: Kevin Kisner, Jason Day

2:20PM: Brian Harman, Abraham Ancer

2:30PM: Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter

2:40PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy