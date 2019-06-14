PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Gary Woodland may have the 36-hole lead at the U.S. Open, but he’s not topping the betting sheet heading into the third round at Pebble Beach.

That distinction would go to Rory McIlroy, who salvaged a second-round 69 and heads into the weekend in a tie for fourth, four shots behind Woodland. McIlroy opened at 14/1 odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook last month, went down to 7/1 after an opening-round 68 and now finds himself as a 4/1 favorite. Justin Rose is second, both on the leaderboard behind Woodland and the betting board behind McIlroy.

Woodland is down to 5/1 after opening at 80/1, followed by two-time defending champ Brooks Koepka. Tiger Woods, who trails by nine shots after two rounds, is listed at 50/1.

Here's a look at the odds on the leaders heading into Round 3 at Pebble Beach:

4/1: Rory McIlroy

9/2: Justin Rose

5/1: Gary Woodland

7/1: Brooks Koepka

12/1: Louis Oosthuizen

20/1: Dustin Johnson

25/1: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar

30/1: Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Aaron Wise

40/1: Matt Wallace

50/1: Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari

60/1: Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson