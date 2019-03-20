Some people wait their entire lives and still never record a hole-in-one, but President George W. Bush only had to wait 72 years. Right on par.

The 43rd President of the United States recorded his first hole-in-one Wednesday at the Trinity Forest Golf Club, according to his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Mar 20, 2019 at 11:30am PDT

The ace happened while playing a round with his friends from the Bush Center, CEO Ken Hersh, and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey.

Bush’s next golf goal? “Live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”

Trinity Forest Golf Club is the home of the AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour stop and the Warrior Open.

Congrats, Dubya!