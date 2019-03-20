Some people wait their entire lives and still never record a hole-in-one, but President George W. Bush only had to wait 72 years. Right on par.
The 43rd President of the United States recorded his first hole-in-one Wednesday at the Trinity Forest Golf Club, according to his Instagram page.
The ace happened while playing a round with his friends from the Bush Center, CEO Ken Hersh, and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey.
Bush’s next golf goal? “Live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”
Trinity Forest Golf Club is the home of the AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour stop and the Warrior Open.
Congrats, Dubya!