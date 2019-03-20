Better late than never: President Bush makes first ace at 72

By
Getty Images

Some people wait their entire lives and still never record a hole-in-one, but President George W. Bush only had to wait 72 years. Right on par. 

The 43rd President of the United States recorded his first hole-in-one Wednesday at the Trinity Forest Golf Club, according to his Instagram page. 

The ace happened while playing a round with his friends from the Bush Center, CEO Ken Hersh, and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey. 

Bush’s next golf goal? “Live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”

Trinity Forest Golf Club is the home of the AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour stop and the Warrior Open.

Congrats, Dubya!

