On this latest installment of the Golf Central Podcast, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner go in depth on Tony Finau and whether he will learn how to close. Plus, does Jon Rahm have the staying power to hold onto his world No. 1 ranking? And why is thisĀ a huge week for defending WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational champion Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka ahead of his PGA Championship defense.