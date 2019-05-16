GOLF Channel to Deliver More Than 100 Combined News and Tournament Hours Dedicated to the 2019 NCAA Women's and Men's Golf Championships

GOLF Channel today announced coverage plans for the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships, featuring two weeks of comprehensive on-air, digital and social coverage produced on-site from the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark. GOLF will dedicate its full suite of production resources to the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships, featuring more than 100 hours of news and tournament coverage.

“GOLF continues to invest in college golf and showcasing the game’s future stars through our long-term partnership with the NCAA,” said Molly Solomon, GOLF executive vice president of content and executive producer. “During the next two weeks, viewers will witness the passion and intensity demonstrated by these student-athletes have in competing for national championships, many of whom are continuing to raise their profiles through our year-round college golf coverage.”

Both the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will connect 14 consecutive days of live tournament coverage on GOLF. In total, GOLF will air more than 50 live tournament hours of college and amateur coverage in 2019, the most of any television network.

NCAA GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS COVERAGE: GOLF’s live tournament coverage of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships begins on Monday, May 20, when an individual national champion will be crowned and coverage will begin tracking the schools attempting to qualify for the eight-team match play championship. GOLF coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 21-22 will include all three rounds of the team match play, ultimately crowning a national champion. Coverage days and times will be duplicated the following week (May 27-29) for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Golf Central will surround live tournament coverage both weeks with pre- and post-event news produced on-site at the Blessings Golf Club, along with daily news updates on Morning Drive.

News and tournament coverage of the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will be streamed via GOLF Digital, the NBC Sports and GOLF Channel Apps – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products for mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs.

NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Airtimes (all times ET)

Monday, May 20 Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. ET (Live)

Tuesday, May 21 Quarterfinals, Team Match Play 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Live)

Tuesday, May 21 Semifinals, Team Match Play 4-8 p.m. ET (Live)

Wednesday, May 22 Team National Championship 4-8 p.m. ET (Live)

NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Airtimes (all times ET)

Monday, May 27 Individual National Championship 4-8 p.m. ET (Live)

Tuesday, May 28 Quarterfinals, Team Match Play 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Live)

Tuesday, May 28 Semifinals, Team Match Play 4-8 p.m. ET (Live)

Wednesday, May 29 Team National Championship 4-8 p.m. ET (Live)

NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Broadcast Team:

Bob Papa – Play-by-Play

Karen Stupples – Co-Lead Analyst

Curt Byrum – Co-Lead Analyst

Steve Burkowski – Hole Announcer

Billy Ray Brown – On Course Reporter

Kay Cockerill – On Course Reporter

John Cook – On Course Reporter

Lisa Cornwell – Interviews

George Savaricas – Golf Central Host

Amanda Blumenherst – Golf Central Analyst

Ryan Lavner – College Insider

Lisa Cornwell – Reporter

NCAA Men’s Golf Championships Broadcast Team:

Bob Papa – Play-by-Play

Curt Byrum – Lead Analyst

Steve Burkowski – Hole Announcer

Notah Begay – On Course Reporter

Billy Ray Brown – On Course Reporter

John Cook – On Course Reporter

Chantel McCabe – Interviews

George Savaricas – Golf Central Host

Arron Oberholser – Golf Central Analyst

Ryan Lavner – College Insider

Chantel McCabe – Reporter

DIGITAL AND SOCIAL COVERAGE: GOLF Digital will feature expanded editorial coverage of the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships from its team of writers via College Central, GOLF’s online home for college golf. Coverage will include scoring updates, features, analysis and reaction throughout the two weeks. Ryan Lavner and Brentley Romine will contribute on-site at the Blessings Golf Club.

GOLF’s on-site social media coverage will include dedicated Facebook Live activations, as well as Instagram and Twitter content via the network’s social media handles. Social media correspondent Nikki Bondura will contribute during the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, with GOLF social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin on-site during the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships. Both will conduct live activations with on-air personalities and student-athletes in the field. GOLF also will integrate social media into the NCAA Golf Championships live tournaments and news coverage using the Hashtag #NCAAGolf.

MEN’S REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS COVERAGE: Today (Wednesday) GOLF will deliver live digital updates on the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional Championships, hosted by Chantel McCabe and Ryan Lavner, which will track the teams that qualify for the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships. Digital updates will post on @GOLFChannel on Twitter and online at GOLF Digital.

MARATHON CLASSIC OFFERING TWO EXEMPTIONS FROM 2019 NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 2019 NCAA Women’s Golf Individual Champion and a representative from the national championship team line-ups will receive exemptions to compete in the LPGA Tour’s 2019 Marathon Classic Presented by Dana, taking place July 11-14 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

ANNIKA AWARD AND HASKINS AWARD WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED ON GOLF CENTRAL TUESDAY, JUNE 4: GOLF will announce the winners of two of the most prestigious awards in college golf – the ANNIKA Award and Haskins Award, both presented by Stifel – live on Golf Central, Tuesday, June 4 at 6 p.m. ET. The show will include profiles on the top candidates for the awards and live interviews with the winners, who also will receive an exemption to compete in the Evian Championship and A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, respectively. The ANNIKA Award and Haskins Award honor the nation’s most outstanding female and male Division I collegiate golfer as selected by their peers, coaches and the golf media.

MATCH PLAY SEMIFINAL TEAMS TO EARN INVITATIONS TO EAST LAKE CUP: The East Lake Cup, taking place in late October at historic East Lake Golf Club, will feature the top-performing teams from the 2019 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships. Invitations for the field will be extended to the semifinalists of the team match play rounds at both championships. Modeled after the NCAA Golf Championships, the format for the East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and to determine seeding for the following two days of match play competition. GOLF will air exclusive live coverage of the competition.

DOCU-SERIES DRIVEN CONTINUES MONDAY AT 9 P.M. ET: Driven, GOLF’s four-part college docu-series following the journeys of Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma State’s men’s golf teams, continues on Monday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET with its third episode, turning its attention to conference championships play. Season two is co-executive produced by PGA TOUR superstars Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

PLAYING LESSONS WITH JENNIFER KUPCHO TO PREMIERE ON GOLFPASS: Available exclusively on GOLFPASS beginning Monday, May 20, Wake Forest senior and 2018 NCAA Individual Champion Jennifer Kupcho will join host Blair O’Neal for a special episode of Playing Lessons, where the two will discuss Kupcho’s preparations for the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships and her upcoming LPGA Tour professional debut this summer. Playing Lessons with Jennifer Kupcho will premiere on GOLF Channel Monday, June 24.

COLLEGE GOLF ON GOLFPASS: College golf fans will be able to dive deeper into college golf via GOLFPASS, the digital golf membership co-founded by global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports. Featured college golf programming available exclusively to GOLFPASS members includes:

GOLF is the television home for college golf, televising five college golf championships. GOLF became the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships in 2013, and provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA championships since 2015 – both now hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May.

GOLF also televises the Western Intercollegiate presented by Topgolf, one of the longest running college tournaments in the U.S. The 73rd edition was contested April 15-17 at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif., with Stanford sweeping the individual and team titles. The East Lake Cup, created by GOLF and East Lake Golf Club, is a three-day championship that invites the eight semifinalists from the previous NCAA men’s and women’s golf championships. Hosted at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., the competition benefits the East Lake Foundation. In 2020, GOLF will televise the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, a new 54-hole team and individual stroke place college championship. In addition, GOLF deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying, on-site and wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events, and year-end award shows for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards presented by Stifel.