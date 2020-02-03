GOLF Channel Kicks Off 2020 College Golf Season Coverage With Spring Preview Specials on Wednesday

The Road to Grayhawk and the 2020 NCAA Golf Championships in May begins for NCAA Division I men’s and women’s golf programs throughout the country as the spring college golf season gets underway. GOLF Channel will preview the spring season with a half-hour College Golf Spring Preview special, airing Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, along with an all-new College Golf Talk podcast posting Wednesday morning.

COLLEGE GOLF SPRING PREVIEW: Hosted by Gary Williams, Paige Mackenzie and Ryan Lavner from GOLF Channel’s worldwide headquarters in Orlando and joined by Steve Burkowski from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the special will discuss and debate the top teams, student-athletes, key tournaments and storylines to watch in the coming months. Stanford’s women’s golf coach Anne Walker is scheduled to join Burkowski from Pebble Beach to discuss the spring season and her new-look team following undergraduates Andrea Lee and Albane Valenzuela earning LPGA Tour status for 2020 and turning professional. The special also will unveil GOLF Channel’s early ANNIKA and Haskins Awards presented by Stifel watch lists.

COLLEGE GOLF TALK PODCAST: College Golf Talk, the newest edition to NBC Sports’ slate of golf podcasts, posts a new episode on Wednesday previewing the spring college golf season. Burkowski and Brentley Romine will debate the biggest storylines this spring, and will be joined by Notre Dame men’s golf coach John Handrigan to discuss success of the Fighting Irish since taking the helm of the program in 2018. GOLF Channel podcasts are available on GOLF Channel Digital and on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and Art19 and other podcast providers.

GOLF Channel is the television home for college golf, televising five college golf championships. Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, GOLF Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA championships since 2015, which now are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May. The 2020 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships will take place May 22-June 3 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF Channel also televises the Western Intercollegiate presented by Topgolf, one of the longest running college tournaments in the U.S. The 74th edition will be contested at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif., April 13-15, 2020. In September 2020, GOLF Channel will televise a new college championship, the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational, a 54-hole team and individual stroke play championship, and in October, 2020, GOLF Channel will televise the East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship at historic East Lake Golf Club. In addition, GOLF Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying, on-site and wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events, and year-end award shows for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards presented by Stifel.

