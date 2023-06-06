×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Biggest winners, biggest losers from PGA Tour-LIV alliance

In the wake of Tuesday's massive news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf had formed an alliance, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner fired up the emergency pod.

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in on who will benefit, who this hurts, how players are reacting and whether or not Jay Monahan will survive as Tour commissioner.

Listen to the podcast above and check out the bullet points below:

  • (0:00) Introduction on a stunning day
  • (4:57) Who wins in this alliance?
  • (7:40) Who are the biggest losers?
  • (11:34) What about the PGA Tour pros who spurned LIV?
  • (16:20) Why now?
  • (18:30) Was this inevitable?
  • (21:30) What is the power structure, what about the schedule?
  • (26:20) Does Jay Monahan - and Greg Norman, for that matter - keep his job?
  • (31:02) How big of a day was this in PGA Tour history?

