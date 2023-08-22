×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Will Saudi deal get done? U.S. Ryder Cup predictions

Getty Images

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's Tuesday press conference at East Lake.

Will the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund reach a definitive agreement? Monahan was very positive, but are Rex and Lav?

They also weigh in on the Player of the Year race as the season concludes at the Tour Championship. And after this week's playoff finale, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson will make his six wild-card picks. The senior writers predict who will be headed to Rome in the fall.

Listen above or watch below:

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rex & Lav podcast: Glover or JT for RC pick?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

If it comes down to Lucas Glover or Justin Thomas, who should U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson select?
Golf Central

Rex & Lav pod: Is Tour schedule TOO exclusive?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss Jay Monahan's comments and the Tour schedule implications.
Golf Central

Pod: What now after Tour rejects rollback?

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

In this edition, Rex and Lav weigh in on what's next after the PGA Tour has publicly rejected a golf ball rollback.