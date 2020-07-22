GOLF Channel Tournament Airtimes & Notes (July 22-26): 3M Open; British Masters

The European Tour is set to stage its first televised event since March this week, as the British Masters begins today and continues through Saturday with live coverage airing on GOLF Channel. This marks the first of six consecutive European Tour events in as many weeks being contested in the United Kingdom. The PGA TOUR is in Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. Live tournament coverage airs Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel, utilizing a unified CBS Sports and GOLF Channel linear broadcast production. Today at 3 p.m. ET, GOLF Channel will air a special live presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE’s “3M Open Compass Challenge”. The competition will consist of a nine-hole team scramble – featuring Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Will Gordon and Matthew Wolff – that will benefit local organizations committed to fighting social injustices around Minneapolis.

EUROPEAN TOUR

British Masters

Dates: July 22-25

Venue: Close House Golf Club, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England

Tournament Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Wednesday 7-9 a.m. / 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live) / 2-5 a.m. (Thursday replay)

Thursday 7-9 a.m. / 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live) / 3:30-6:30 a.m. (Friday replay)

Friday 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live) / 3:30-6 a.m. (Saturday replay)

Saturday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live) / 4-6 a.m. (Sunday replay)

Broadcast Notes:

European Tour staging first televised event since March: This week marks the first televised European Tour event since the Qatar Masters in March. The British Masters is being staged as the first of six consecutive tournaments being contested in as many weeks in the United Kingdom.

Headlining the field: Lee Westwood, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Thomas Bjorn, Eddie Pepperell, Paul Lawrie, Michael Campbell, Marcus Kinhult and Min Woo Lee.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Dominik Holyer

Analysts: Richard Boxall / Jamie Spence / Anthony Johnstone

On-Course: Anthony Wall / Wayne Riley

Reporter: Tim Barter

PGA TOUR

3M Open

Dates: July 23-26

Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Tournament Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) / 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Friday 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) / 7:30-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Saturday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Sunday 1-3 p.m. (Live) / 7-11:30 p.m. (Replay)

Golf Central Airtimes on GOLF Channel (Eastern):

Thursday 1-2:30 p.m. / 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Live)

Friday 1-2:30 p.m. / 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Live)

Saturday 12:30-1 p.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

Sunday 10-11 a.m. / 6-7 p.m. (Live)

PGA TOUR LIVE on NBC Sports Gold (Eastern):

Thursday 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Charles Howell III/Brooks Koepka/Keith Mitchell (8:20 a.m. ET)

Tony Finau/Tommy Fleetwood/Dustin Johnson (8:30 a.m. ET)

Branden Grace/Max Homa/Matthew Wolff (1:30 p.m. ET)

Paul Casey/Pat Perez/Bubba Watson (1:40 p.m. ET)

Friday 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups)

Branden Grace/Max Homa/Matthew Wolff (8:20 a.m. ET)

Paul Casey/Pat Perez/Bubba Watson (8:30 a.m. ET)

Charles Howell III/Brooks Koepka/Keith Mitchell (1:30 p.m. ET)

Tony Finau/Tommy Fleetwood/Dustin Johnson (1:40 p.m. ET)

Broadcast Notes:

Defending champion Wolff to be "mic'd up" during opening round on Thursday: 3M Open defending champion Matthew Wolff is scheduled to be mic’d up during his opening round on GOLF Channel. Wolff’s tee time is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET, and GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage (beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET) will provide a unique inside-the-ropes perspective of Wolff’s round as he navigates his way around TPC Twin Cities.

“3M Open Compass Challenge” airing today at 3 p.m. ET: Four PGA TOUR players in the field this week will convene today at 3 p.m. ET to take part in the “3M Open Compass Challenge,” a nine-hole team scramble at TPC Twin Cities (back nine) that will benefit local organizations committed to fighting social injustices in the Twin Cities. The team scramble will feature Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Will Gordon and Matthew Wolff. The exhibition match will air live at 2 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE, with birdies ($50,000 donation) and eagles ($100,000) going toward organizations such as Lake Street Council, Urban Ventures and YWCAs of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Other skills challenges (along with a hole-in-one challenge) could lead to a maximum potential contribution of $825,000. Joining the players will be actor Josh Duhamel and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who will walk with the players and partake in conversation and commentary.

Wolff defends: Matthew Wolff finished one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa to capture his first PGA TOUR victory.

Headlining the field: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson, Henrik Norlander and Tom Lehman.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team:

Play by Play: Terry Gannon

Analysts: Nick Faldo / Mark Immelman / Davis Love III

On-Course: Trevor Immelman / Dottie Pepper

Reporter: Steve Burkowski