Golf Pick 'Em: Sunday Super 6 for the Valspar Championship

Each Sunday, Golf Pick 'Em gives you six additional Sunday matchups from which to choose. Here's the final six pairings for the final round of the Valspar Championship and some inside information to help you make your pick.

Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to play the game!

(All times ET)

1:10 p.m.: Austin Cook vs. Matt Jones

Cook is 213th on Tour in strokes gained: around the green but finds himself inside the top 10 through 54 holes, having gotten up and down 16 of 25 times this week.

Jones has made a single bogey in his last two rounds. He leads the Valspar in strokes gained: off the tee and is fifth in strokes gained: putting.

1:20 p.m.: Curtis Luck vs. Sungjae Im

Luck, the 2016 U.S. Amateur and Asia-Pacific Amateur champion, leads the field in strokes gained: putting, having holed 297 feet on putts through 54 holes at Innisbrook.

Im is second in the field in putts per green in regulation, with 59 on 36. In 10 final rounds this year, he has finished over par just once. He boasts a 69.1 Sunday scoring average.

1:30 p.m. Nick Taylor vs. Jim Furyk

Taylor is tied for the lead in driving accuracy, having hit 31 of 39 fairways on the Copperhead course. He's picked up more than seven shots on the field off the tee.

Furyk leads the field in proximity to the hole at 27 feet, 7 inches and in putts per GIR (71 on 40).

1:40 p.m.: Scott Stallings vs. Louis Oosthuizen

Stallings has shot 73 and 72 in the final round of this event the last two years. His final-round scoring average this year after six rounds sits at 72.67.

Oosthuizen tied for the low score of the third round (66) and was at one point 7 under before two late bogeys. He leads the field in strokes gained: around the green.

1:50 p.m.: Jason Kokrak vs. Luke Donald

Normally known for his ball striking, Kokrak is second this week in strokes gained: putting. He is 151st in that statistic this year on Tour.

Donald is third this week in scrambling, saving par on 21 of 26 occasions. He leads the PGA Tour this year in the category.

2 p.m.: Paul Casey vs. Dustin Johnson