Grammy-winning artist Kenny G joins "Feherty," July 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Grammy Award-winning artist and scratch golfer Kenny G will join David Feherty on his self-titled Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday, July 27 at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

The world premiere episode with Kenny G (Monday, July 27) will kick off the resumption of the series’ 10th season, as the first of five new episodes airing Monday nights on GOLF Channel over the next six weeks. Each interview was filmed prior to production for the show being suspended due to COVID-19.

Filmed at his home in Malibu, Calif., Kenny G reflects on a number of subjects, including:

The root of his perfectionist approach to his music when playing the saxophone.

Recalling the time he was teased by Tiger Woods after partnering with Phil Mickelson at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Discussing his affinity for golf, and how he became a scratch handicap.

Recollections of his interactions with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.

The two also take a flight during the episode, flying Kenny G’s private plane that he’s logged more than 2,000 hours as a pilot.

Additional upcoming guests on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel) will feature a quartet of European golf standouts:

Aug. 10 Ian Woosnam

Aug. 17 Laura Davies

Aug. 24 Suzann Pettersen

Aug. 31 Shane Lowry

Feherty Episodes Available on NBCUniversal’s “Peacock”: Archived episodes of Feherty also are available to watch on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service featuring a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films. Currently, 23 episodes of Feherty are available to watch for free on Peacock.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and has welcomed nearly 150 guests since the show’s inaugural episode. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members including Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.