The Great '1': Wayne Gretzky cards first ace on New Year's Eve

All holes-in-one are great, but until last Thursday, no ace had ever been made by "The Great One."

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky recorded his first hole-in-one on New Year's Eve. According to TMZ, Gretzky holed a 9-iron from 140 yards on the par-3 sixth hole at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

"Couldn’t of been a more beautiful day, and with such a great group of friends to be part of the celebration, what a way to wrap up 2020," wrote Gretzky's wife, Janet, on Instagram.

Gretzky also apparently received a congratulatory phone call from world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is engaged to the Gretzkys' daughter, Paulina. Johnson is teeing it up this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.