After announcing the tradition would continue at the PGA Championship, grouping the three previous major winners together (Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari), a few more marquee groupings were announced Friday for next week at Bethpage Black.

The biggest storyline for the year's second major will be Jordan Spieth again chasing the career grand slam. The three-time major winner will be grouped with Jon Rahm and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Rahm is seeking his first major title after finishing T-9 at last month's Masters. Johnson won the 2017 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and will aim for his second major title. That trio will tee off Thursday at 1:16 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy, who has been arguably the most consistent and hottest player this season, with eight top-10s this season including a win at The Players, is grouped with Jason Day and Phil Mickelson in a PGA Champion-only grouping that will tee off Thursday at 1:38 p.m. ET. McIlroy won in 2012 at Kiawah Island and 2014 at Valhalla Golf Club; Day won his lone major at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits; Mickelson claimed his lone PGA Championship in 2005 at Baltusrol Golf Club.

In a trio each looking for their second major championship, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott will go off Thursday at 7:40 a.m. ET. Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Garcia pulled through and became a major winner at the 2017 Masters and Scott won at Augusta National in 2013. Scott and Thomas each finished inside the top 10 of last year's PGA Championship at Bellerieve Country Club.

Below are first- and second-round tee times for the entire field (all times ET):

6:45AM/12:10PM: Rob Labritz, Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun; Ben Cook, Scott Piercy, Brian Gay

6:56AM/12:21PM: Sam Burns, Jeffrey Schmid, Keith Mitchell; Thomas Pieters, Patton Kizzire, Adam Hadwin

7:07AM/12:32PM: Byeong Hun An, Jason Caron, Andrew Putnam; Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Max Homa

7:18AM/12:43PM: John O'Leary, Harold Varner III, Kyle Stanley; Henrik Stenson, David Lipsky, Richard Sterne

7:29AM/12:54PM: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Harding, Sam Ryder; Shane Lowry, Erik van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood

7:40AM/1:05PM: Vijay Singh, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker; Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

7:51AM/1:16PM: Graeme McDowell, Chez Reavie, Brendan Jones; Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

8:02AM/1:27PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Knox, Haotong Li; Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, Justin Rose

8:13AM/1:38PM: Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Charles Howell III; Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Alex Noren

8:24AM/1:49PM: J.B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard, Troy Merritt; Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods

8:35AM/2:00PM: Joost Luiten, Brian Mackey, Matt Wallace; Aaron Wise, Ryan Fox, Shugo Imahira

8:46AM/2:11PM: Casey Russell, Luke List, Abraham Ancer; Julian Suri, Marty Jertson, Martin Trainer

8:57AM/2:22PM: Craig Bowden, Adam Long, AT&T Byron Nelson winner; Lucas Herbert, Cory Schneider, Sungjai Im

12:10PM/6:45AM: Michael Thompson, Danny Lee, Justin Bertsch; Ryan Vermeer, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Kokrak

12:21PM/6:56AM: Cameron Champ, Rich Berberian Jr., Lucas Glover; Alex Bjork, Rod Perry, Ross Fisher

12:32PM/7:07AM: Emiliano Grillo, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey; Eddie Pepperell, Branden Grace, Ryan Palmer

12:43PM/7:18AM: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Ian Poulter; Ryan Moore, Joel Dahmen, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:54PM/7:29AM: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gary Woodland; Y.E. Yang, Rich Beem, John Daly

1:05PM/7:40AM: Padrig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Keegan Bradley; Steve Stricker, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay

1:16PM/7:51AM: Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth; Sung Kang, Shaun Micheel, Alex Beach

1:27PM/8:02AM: Pat Perez, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau; C.T. Pan, Kevin Na, Ryan Armour

1:38PM/8:13AM: Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day; Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

1:49PM/8:24AM: Satoshi Kodaira, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith; Kevin Tway, Brandon Stone, Bronson Burgoon

2:00PM/8:35AM: Corey Conners, Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman; Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Tom Lewis

2:11PM/8:46AM: Jorge Campillo, Stuart Deane, Chesson Hadley; Jazz Janewattananond, Tyler Hall, Michael Kim

2:22PM/8:57AM: Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Filbert, Kurt Kitayma; Mikko Korhonen, Craig Hocknull, Jhonattan Vegas