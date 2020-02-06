Haley Moore, making her professional debut on Thursday, shot 7-under 66 in the opening round of the ISPS Handa Vic Open.

The 21-year-old, who helped lead Arizona to the 2018 NCAA national championship, had five birdies and an eagle on the Creek Course at 13th Beach Golf Links.

“I was just trying to stick with my game plan all day and not worry about looking at a scoreboard and seeing where it was,” Moore said Thursday in an interview with Golf Australia. “I was just being like everything’s going my way and just keep putting the pedal down and just keep doing this tomorrow and the next days will be good.”

Moore is one shot off the 18-hole lead, shared by Madelene Sagstrom and Haeji Kang. Moore will play the Beach Course in Friday’s second round.

The Vic Open is a mixed-gender event, sanctioned by the LPGA and European tours, crowning both a men's and women's champion.