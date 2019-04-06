They say the Masters doesn't start until the second nine on Sunday, and as it turns out, the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur ended in similar fashion.

The historic event turned into a two-woman race on Saturday at Augusta, and Jennifer Kupcho simply outplayed Maria Fassi down the stretch to card a final-round 67 and take home the hardware.

Kupcho was even through 12 holes before coming on in a big way down the stretch, playing her last six holes in 5 under.

The run started with what was probably the shot of the day, this approach into the 13th hole to set up an eagle and tie Fassi for the lead:

With an eagle on No. 13 @jenniferkupcho is tied for the lead during the final round at #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/u7e3OK050r — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

Kupcho then birdied the 15th and 16th holes to take the lead for good:

Another lead change at #ANWAgolf



Watch now on NBC or https://t.co/mRzvoueM81 pic.twitter.com/QEQ4ECwKgc — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

Jennifer Kupcho takes a two shot lead as they head to No. 17. pic.twitter.com/dUEzdC7DfH — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

The Wake Forest senior then took one of the most storied walks in golf, down the 18th fairway with one hand on the trophy as patrons cheered her on.

Kupcho capped it off with a birdie at the last to put the exclamation point on her historic victory before Augusta chairman, Fred Ridley, presented her with the trophy in Butler Cabin.

Incredible finish! Jennifer Kupcho goes five under through the final six holes to win the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.#ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/Eztbs59tZT — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley presents champion Jennifer Kupcho with the #ANWAgolf trophy. pic.twitter.com/CQPhoHwnwW — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 6, 2019

The back nine at Augusta has seen its share of memorable moments, but this one ranks right up there.