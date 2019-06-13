Pebble Beach was very receptive to scoring early on Day 1 of the 119th U.S. Open, and a number of players took advantage. Among them, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.
Fowler grabbed a share of the early 18-hole lead with a 5-under 66, while McIlroy shot 3-under 68. Here's a look at some opening highlights from both.
After birdies on two of his first six holes, Fowler rolled in this one at the par-3 seventh.
Rickie Fowler pulls himself into a four-way tie for the lead at the U.S. Open!

Fowler traded a bogey at the eighth for a birdie at the 11th, and then made back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.
Back-to-back birdies moves Rickie Fowler into sole possession of the lead!
Fowler finished with three consecutive pars.
McIlroy, who walloped the field last week in Canada, made his first birdie of the day at the par-4 13th, his fourth hole.
Rory with his first birdie of the day!
He turned in 1 under and then birdied No. 2 ...
Rory McIlroy is making moves!
His third birdie in the last 8 holes moves him to -2.
And No. 3.
No player has ever won on the PGA Tour the week before winning the U.S. Open. McIlroy is trying to change that.
McIlroy parred his final six holes, including this gem at the fifth.
All's well that ends well.