Pebble Beach was very receptive to scoring early on Day 1 of the 119th U.S. Open, and a number of players took advantage. Among them, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.

Fowler grabbed a share of the early 18-hole lead with a 5-under 66, while McIlroy shot 3-under 68. Here's a look at some opening highlights from both.

After birdies on two of his first six holes, Fowler rolled in this one at the par-3 seventh.

Rickie Fowler pulls himself into a four-way tie for the lead at the #USOpen!



Leader board: https://t.co/LUYEHVMw6s pic.twitter.com/OjAgYFbuIp — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019

Fowler traded a bogey at the eighth for a birdie at the 11th, and then made back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

Back-to-back 🐦🐦moves Rickie Fowler into sole possession of the lead! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/MTTET88WDi — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019

Fowler finished with three consecutive pars.

McIlroy, who walloped the field last week in Canada, made his first birdie of the day at the par-4 13th, his fourth hole.

He turned in 1 under and then birdied No. 2 ...

Rory McIlroy is making moves!



His third 🐦 in the last 8 holes moves him to -2. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/chjYD9bzQZ — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019

And No. 3.

No player has ever won on the PGA Tour the week before winning the #USOpen.@McIlroyRory is trying to change that. pic.twitter.com/DwS3BtCIMW — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 13, 2019

McIlroy parred his final six holes, including this gem at the fifth.