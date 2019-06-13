Highlights: Rickie and Rory make lots of birdies on Day 1 at Pebble

Getty Images

Pebble Beach was very receptive to scoring early on Day 1 of the 119th U.S. Open, and a number of players took advantage. Among them, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy.

Fowler grabbed a share of the early 18-hole lead with a 5-under 66, while McIlroy shot 3-under 68. Here's a look at some opening highlights from both.

After birdies on two of his first six holes, Fowler rolled in this one at the par-3 seventh.

Fowler traded a bogey at the eighth for a birdie at the 11th, and then made back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

Fowler finished with three consecutive pars.

McIlroy, who walloped the field last week in Canada, made his first birdie of the day at the par-4 13th, his fourth hole.

He turned in 1 under and then birdied No. 2 ...

And No. 3.

McIlroy parred his final six holes, including this gem at the fifth.

