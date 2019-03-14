After withdrawing from last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck strain, Tiger Woods was back in action today, firing an opening-round 2-under 70 at The Players Championship. Woods was paired with reigning Players champion Webb Simpson and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The trio started on No. 1 and Woods carded two straight pars, before dropping a shot on the par-3 third hole. The two-time Players champion followed that with three consecutive pars before getting that dropped shot back on the par-4 seventh.

Woods made par at Nos. 8 and 9 to make the turn at even par.

It was a bit of a mixed bag for Woods on the back, but started out on a high note. After a little pep talk from his caddie Joe LaCava, Woods knocked one down to 15 feet.

Now in red numbers for the first time today, Woods headed to the par-5 eleventh. But a dropped shot there put him back at even par. Big Cat drove the green on the par-4 twelfth hole and two-putted for birdie to move him back to 1 under on the day. On the par-3 thirteenth, Woods found the green, but faced a long 27-foot putt for birdie.

A dropped shot at the par-4 fourteenth and a par on No. 15 and Woods headed to the closing three holes at 1 under. Woods found the center of the fairway with his drive on the par-5 sixteenth, and looked like vintage Tiger on his approach shot.

Woods two-putted for his fourth birdie on the back nine, and made the walk to No. 17 tee where the island green awaited the 14-time major champion. With a silence in the air, and eyes glued to Woods, he took aim on an aggressive shot.

Up to 3 under on the day, Woods headed to the daunting closing hole at TPC Sawgrass with the wind at his back. He ripped a drive down the right side of the fairway. His approach landed on the green but trickled off the back. Woods chipped on to four feet, but missed the par putt coming back.

Woods finished with a 2-under 70 and finds himself five shots back from the leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley. Woods will go off tomorrow morning at 8:32 ET off No. 10 at The Players Championship.