Homa's #FeelGoodFriday makes everyone smile

As one of the best follows on Twitter, Max Homa is always keeping it real, making us laugh, and as of late, making us feel warm and fuzzy inside.

At the beginning of November, Homa started a campaign on his Twitter page called #FeelGoodFriday, where he asked his followers to tweet feel-good things to him, as he would in return. 

On November 1st, it started simple: “When I take a shower my dog lays on the mat right outside the curtain and it warms my <3.”

On November 8th, it made us all cry, and proved Max Homa is a better son or daughter than all of us: 

Keep making mama proud, Max.  

