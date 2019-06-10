How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

Getty Images

The U.S. Open is this week at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online (click here to download the Golf Channel mobile app):

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, June 10
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (including WGHOF induction ceremony) (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, June 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
11AM-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
11AM-7PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, June 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
10AM-10:30PM: @GolfCentral U.S. Open tracker (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
12:30-7:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-10:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
10:30PM-12:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, June 14
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
10AM-10:30PM: @GolfCentral U.S. Open tracker (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
12:30-7:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 2
7:30-10:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 2
10:30PM-12:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, June 15
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-Noon: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Noon-10PM: @GolfCentral U.S. Open tracker (www.golfchannel.com)
Noon-10PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
10PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, June 16
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
Noon-10PM: @GolfCentral U.S. Open tracker (www.golfchannel.com)
2-10PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 4
10PM-Midnight: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Is Rory the new favorite for the U.S. Open?

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy dominated the field at the Canadian Open. Does that make him the favorite at the U.S. Open? Here's one man's ranking of the Pebble contenders.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Koepka, DJ enter U.S. Open as betting favorites

BY Will Gray  — 

After finishing first and second at last month's PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson enter the U.S. Open as betting co-favorites.
Golf Central

Six players added to round out U.S. Open field

BY Will Gray  — 

Six players have been added to the field for this week's U.S. Open, rounding out the 156 names who will vie for the title at Pebble Beach.