How to watch: Live stream schedule for Shriners Children's Open, LPGA Mediheal and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be showcased on Golf Channel unless otherwise indicated.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

4:30-7:30PM: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 1 (NCAA)

Tuesday

4:30-7:30PM: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 2 (NCAA)

Wednesday

4:30-7:30PM: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Round 3 (NCAA)

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM: acciona Open de España, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

5-8PM: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

5:30-8:30PM: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Round 1 (LPGA)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 9 p.m. - midnight on Golf Channel

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM: acciona Open de España, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

2-5PM: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8PM: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

5:30-8:30PM: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Round 2 (LPGA)​​​​​​​

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 9 p.m. - midnight on Golf Channel

Saturday

7-11:30AM: acciona Open de España, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

2-5PM: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8PM: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

5:30-8:30PM: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Round 3 (LPGA)​​​​​​​

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 9 p.m. - midnight on Golf Channel

Sunday

7-11:30AM: acciona Open de España, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

2-5PM: Constellation Furyk and Friends, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

5-8PM: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

5:30-8:30PM: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Round 4 (LPGA)

  • Event tape-delayed; showcased 9 p.m. - midnight on Golf Channel

