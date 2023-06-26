Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted. For this weekend's U.S. Senior Open coverage, you can stay on Peacock throughout the telecast or switch to NBC at the designated time.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Thursday

8AM-1:30PM (GC): Betfred British Masters, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Digital only, noon-1:30 p.m.

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 1 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 1 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

Friday

8AM-1:30PM (GC): Betfred British Masters, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Digital only, noon-1:30 p.m.

Noon-3PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 2 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6-8PM (GC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 2 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

Saturday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Betfred British Masters, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 3 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

2-6PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 3 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (CBS): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Betfred British Masters, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 4 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

2-5PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 4 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (CBS): Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)