Ian Woosnam joins "Feherty," Monday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET

World Golf Hall of Fame member and former World No. 1 Ian Woosnam will join David Feherty on his self-titled Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Monday’s world premiere episode will continue the resumption of the series’ 10th season, as the first of four new episodes airing Monday nights on GOLF Channel over the next four weeks. Each interview was filmed prior to production for the show being suspended due to COVID-19.

Filmed in Barbados, the Welshman discusses several topics with Feherty, including:

Recalling his victory at the 1991 Masters, six days after becoming new World No. 1.

Revisiting key moments from his eight consecutive Ryder Cup appearances.

Being part of European golf’s “Famous 5,” as players all born within an 11 month span.

Reflecting on traveling the European Tour in a camper van to begin his career.

Serving as captain of the winning 2006 Ryder Cup team at The K Club in Ireland.

His close call, near victory at The 2001 Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

The circumstances around the disappearance of his ‘91 Masters trophy.

Additional upcoming guests on Feherty (premiering Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel) include other European golf standouts:

Aug. 17 Laura Davies

Aug. 24 Suzann Pettersen

Aug. 31 Shane Lowry

Feherty Episodes Available on NBCUniversal’s “Peacock”: Archived episodes of Feherty also are available to watch on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service featuring a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films. Currently, 23 episodes of Feherty are available to watch for free on Peacock.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and has welcomed nearly 150 guests since the show’s inaugural episode. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members including Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.