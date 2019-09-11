Rory gets 'goosebumps' as Jack presents him with Jack Nicklaus Award

Who better than Jack Nicklaus to present you with the Jack Nicklaus Award? Rory McIlroy was conveniently having lunch with Nicklaus on Wednesday at the Bear's Club when someone put the PGA Tour Player of the Year trophy, known as the Jack Nicklaus Award, on their table – which, conveniently, also contained all of McIlroy's Tour trophies won this past season.

“I’ve already got two of those,” McIlroy tells Nicklaus. To which Nicklaus replies, “You’ve got three now.”

A surprised (?) McIlroy shakes Nicklaus’ hand and says, “I’ve got goosebumps.”

Fortunately, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and a film crew and a Getty photographer were conveniently around to witness and document the spontaneous moment.

McIlroy was named the Tour 2018-19 Player of the Year over Brooks Koepka.

