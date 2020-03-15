Jack Nicklaus urges Americans to be smart, considerate during coronavirus pandemic

As "social distancing" becomes the new norm in the U.S., 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus is urging his fellow Americans to be smart and considerate during this coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted to Twitter by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Nicklaus, who is 80 years old, speaks out on the potential dangers of COVID-19 to the nation's senior-citizen population.

"I know the last week or so has been an incredibly confusing time," Nicklaus said. "We've lost all the sporting events, lost a million other things – and I'm a big sports fan – but I don't think that's important [compared] to what we've got happening in this country right now. We need to be smart, be safe; the coronavirus is going to hurt a lot of people. I'm 80 years old. My wife is 80 years old. ... And many of you kids, you're going to a lot of places that may bring that home to the senior citizen; I don't think that's what you want to do.

"So, let's all make sure you wash your hands, make sure we're very smart about where we go and when we go, let's try to stay away from public places, let's just be smart. Americans have always been smart, Americans have always gotten through these things, and we'll get through this one. But my friend, as much as I hate not watching things and not being part of it, it's the right thing to do. So, be smart, stay healthy and make sure your consideration for your fellow American is there."