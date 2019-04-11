Jason Day's Masters is suddenly in question.

After hitting his tee shot on the par-5 second hole Thursday at Augusta National, Day gingerly picked up his tee and immediately headed off to the side of the tee box to receive medical treatment on his back.

According to ESPN, Day re-injured his back after picking up his daughter, Lucy, before the round.

83rd Masters Tournament: Scores | @GolfCentral Masters tracker | Full coverage

Day withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month and told Golf Channel that an MRI revealed an annular tear in the disk between his L4 and L5 vertebrae along with additional “facet problems.” He's played three times since, tying for eighth at The Players, missing the cut at Valspar and failing to make it out of group play at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Day did resume his round after being stretched out and went on to make birdie on the second hole.