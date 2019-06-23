Kelly tops Goosen, Stricker in American Family Insurance Championship playoff

Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — Jerry Kelly won his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff Sunday in the American Family Insurance Championship.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201. Goosen also had a 66, and Stricker shot 67.

Stricker was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole. He missed a short birdie putt on the par-4 18th in regulation.

Full-field scores from the American Family Insurance Championship

Kelly won on the par-4 15th after the playoff opened with two trips down the 18th. Kelly has four victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Duffy Waldorf was a stroke out of the playoff after a 68.

Kevin Sutherland (63) and John Daly (66) followed at 13 under.

More articles like this
Grill Room

Watch: Favre makes fan's day, nearly steals baby

BY Jason Crook  — 

Back in Wisconsin this week, NFL legend Brett Favre got another chance to to play in front of the cheeseheads. And that includes a woman who officially takes the title of Favre's No. 1 fan.
News & Opinion

Flesch (65) leads Stricker by 1 in Madison

BY Associated Press  — 

Steve Flesch birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the second-round lead Saturday in the American Family Insurance Championship.
News & Opinion

Kelly (65) takes first-round lead at Am Fam Champ

BY Associated Press  — 

Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in his hometown American Family Insurance Championship.