Rahm (62) rallies for second Irish Open title in three years

Getty Images

LAHINCH, Ireland – Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title for the second time in three years after shooting 8-under 62 in the final round to win by two strokes on Sunday.

It was the Spaniard's second victory of 2019, after winning the Zurich Classic team event on the PGA Tour with Ryan Palmer in April, and the fourth victory in two years on the European Tour.

Rahm tamed the Lahinch links in western Ireland by making an eagle and eight birdies, including one from 3 feet at No. 14 after an approach with a 5-iron from rough right of the fairway. He finished on 16-under 264.

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello started the day a shot behind third-round leader Robert Rock but was in front by two strokes after making three birdies in his first five holes. He was soon passed by the rampaging Rahm and fell away by bogeying four of the first six holes of the back nine.

Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger both shot 66 and were tied for second place. Rock (70), Cabrera-Bello (69) and Eddie Pepperell (69) were tied for fourth, a further shot back.

Rock, Wiesberger and Paul Waring all earned spots in the British Open for being the highest finishers in the top 10 among players who aren't otherwise exempt.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Rahm stamps name among Open favorites

BY Will Gray  — 

After blitzing the field with a closing 62 to win the Irish Open, Jon Rahm stamped his name as one of the pre-tournament favorites for The Open.
Golf Central

Kaymer misses out on Open ticket at Lahinch

BY Will Gray  — 

Former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer missed out on qualifying for The Open by a single shot Sunday at the Irish Open.
Golf Central

Rock (60) misses out on 59, leads Irish Open

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Robert Rock was inches away from the second 59 in European Tour history, settling instead for a 10-under 60 and the lead Saturday at the Irish Open.