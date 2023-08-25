Jon Rahm tired of money talk at Tour Championship: 'It's more about winning'

ATLANTA – Fans have become desensitized to outrageous amounts of money being doled out to players through guaranteed contracts and inflated purses, which are both the byproduct of LIV Golf’s disruptive presence in the market the last two years.

This year’s designated (now signature) events featured average purses of $20 million. Contracts for some of the game’s top players to join the Saudi-backed LIV circuit were reportedly worth eight to nine figures. This week’s Tour Championship is another example of outsized paydays, with $18 million going to Sunday’s champion from a $75 million bonus pool.

Full-field scores from the Tour Championship

Most fans have tuned out the outrageous sums, but not the players.

“It's one of the things that frustrates me about watching this broadcast. Like, we're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise. No chance. Like, none whatsoever,” said Jon Rahm, who was tied for fifth at the season finale following the second round at East Lake. “You're trying to finish as high as possible. You're trying to win a tournament.”

Rahm went on to explain that he’s never fixated on a potential payday while he’s competing.

“It's one of my pet peeves when they make this tournament all about money because I think it takes away from it,” Rahm said. “When you win a green jacket [at the Masters], I can tell you right now that any major champion this year might not remember how much money they made. And that's the beauty about this game and I think that's kind of how it should be.”

Moments later, Scottie Scheffler proved Rahm’s point when he was asked if he knew how much he’d earned for winning last year’s Masters.

“I don't know,” Scheffler said. “I'm very grateful to play golf for money, but that's not my motivation. It's as simple as that.”

As professional golf descended into a bidding war between the Tour and LIV Golf the last two years, the argument against joining the breakaway league had been the benefits of legacy over financial gain. Even as the game has reached an uneasy détente following the announcement of June’s framework agreement between the Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, there remains a feeling among those who didn’t join LIV Golf that the game is about more than money.

“It's weird this year, with all the designated events, next year signature events, everyone makes it about the money. But I really don't care,” Morikawa said. “I would play these tournaments because I want to play against the best guys in the world. I want to win. And whether you get a dollar out of it or 10 million dollars out of it, a win's a win.

“I would trade the money for another win and more majors because people don't understand how good it feels. That's what you dream of. That's what you desire to do. That's what you want to do. That's why you practice.”

Although Morikawa, Rahm and Scheffler spoke for most players, they acknowledged how fortunate they are to play for $20 million purses and $75 million in bonus cash. They also conceded that they benefited from no competitive or financial setbacks in their careers.

“I've been very fortunate to get off to a great start in my career and never had to really think about that. I've been lucky,” Morikawa said.

The likes of Morikawa will be even more fortunate next year, with the Tour planning to expand the FedExCup bonus to $25 million for the Tour Championship winner and more signature series events with $20 million purses. Even as the Tour attempts to keep pace with LIV Golf, the top players remain focused on winning, not winnings.