Justin Walters in position for first European Tour title at UK Championship

Getty Images

BIRMINGHAM, England — South African golfer Justin Walters doubled his lead to two strokes with a 3-under 69 in the third round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour on Saturday.

Walters is 12 under par overall at The Belfry and has led after every round so far. He is chasing his first European Tour title after being runner-up three times.

Highlights: Walters seeks first Euro title at UK Championship

Highlights: Walters seeks first Euro title at UK Championship

''It would be huge (to win) there's no lying about that. I'm 39 now, you wonder how many opportunities you will get going forward with all the youngsters coming through,'' Walters said. ''Maybe like a good red wine I'll get better with age, but I don't know, it would be nice to take advantage tomorrow.''

Walters made a perfect start at the first with a birdie from 20 feet, with five birdies in his round.

Full-field scores from the ISPA Handa UK Championship

Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer of Germany (66) share second.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Justin Walters leads UK Championship as play suspended

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Justin Walters beat the rain and the rest of the field on Day 1 of the ISPS Handa UK Championship.
News & Opinion

Walters leads Dunhill Links after 63 at Old Course

BY Associated Press  — 

Justin Walters shot a 9-under 63 for his lowest score on the European Tour in six years, giving him a one-shot lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
News & Opinion

Colsaerts one back after Rd. 1 at Qatar Masters

BY Associated Press  — 

Former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts shot 68 and is part of a group one shot off the early lead at the Qatar Masters.