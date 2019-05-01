With all the 'Phil Kwon Do' videos Phil Mickelson has been posting lately, he's hardly had time to sleep. And what better place for some R&R than the locker room at Quail Hollow?

Lefty was just trying to catch up on sleep, but for Keith Mitchell, that was an issue.

View this post on Instagram Option 1: Wake up @philmickelson to get my golf shoes out of my locker. Option 2: Play Pro-Am in my @nike Air Max’s. Option 3: Walk around corner, find @lucas_glover__, tell stories really loud and hope he wakes up. #44-1 #wonderifheknowsmynameisKeithandnotKevin A post shared by Keith Mitchell (@k_m_mitchell) on May 1, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

It's not just the calf instructional videos that have been wearing Mickelson out. Last week during the NFL Draft, he posted a video of himself tossing around the pigskin in hopes a team would like his skillset and draft him to be their franchise quarterback.

After 254 picks, Mickelson's name still had yet to be called. Looks like he'll have to stick to playing in the Wells Fargo Championship this week.