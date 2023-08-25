Korn Ferry Tour forces Ale Tosti to WD from Finals event because of disciplinary matter

After opening the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event Thursday in Boise, Idaho, in 67, Alejandro Tosti has been forced to withdraw because of what the tour is describing as a “disciplinary matter.”

GolfChannel.com reached out to the tour for further explanation, but it did not offer clarification beyond what appears on its website.

Per PGA Tour policy, details of any disciplinary action are handled internally, though Monday Q Info’s Ryan French has reported that Tosti’s removal from the Albertsons Boise Open is part of an unspecified suspension. French added that an incident on Thursday “comes after numerous alleged incidents throughout the season.”

Tosti, a 27-year-old Argentine who played college golf at Florida, was fourth in KFT points entering the week and has already clinched his PGA Tour card for next season. The top 144 players after this week advance to next week's Simmons Bank Open.