AUGUSTA, Ga. – Corey Conners is still trying to process his life-changing moment, how he went from Monday qualifier to the Masters.

The Canadian was the last player in the Masters after his improbable win Sunday at the Valero Texas Open, where he survived a 6-for-1 playoff just to get into the field and then made 10 birdies in the final round. It’s been a whirlwind three days since, as he prepared to make his second start in the year’s first major (he also competed in 2014, as the reigning U.S. Amateur runner-up).

Fortunately for Conners, his team has lessened his load. Valero provided a jet from San Antonio to Augusta on Sunday night. His manager secured him a house for the week. One of his clothing sponsors shipped him some new clothes. And he went shopping for a few T-shirts and pants Monday night, so he had something to wear out to dinner.

83rd Masters Tournament: Tee times | Full coverage

“Definitely a rollercoaster,” he said. “It’s been wild. I’ve tried to soak it in and realize that I’m in Augusta right now. That I’m going to be teeing it up in the Masters.”

During the final round of the Valero, his wife, Malory, became a social-media sensation with some of her stunned reactions to Conners’ play. He said she’s been enjoying the spike in social-media followers – and even a couple of fan interactions.

“We had a bunch of different people come up to our table to say congrats,” Conners said. “I was playing out there earlier and so many of the patrons were cheering for me. That’s something I haven’t really experienced in the past, but it felt pretty awesome. It’s sort of sinking in, what a big deal winning a PGA Tour event is.”